Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10.
About Velan
Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. The company offers quarter-turn valves, such as ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, metal-seated ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves; and gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast steel, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, small forged, bonnetless, and dual-plate check valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service.
