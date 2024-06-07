Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.43

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.43 and traded as high as C$20.30. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$20.30, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cormark boosted their price target on Vecima Networks from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Vecima Networks Trading Up 1.5 %

Vecima Networks Dividend Announcement

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$18.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The firm has a market cap of C$505.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 32.84%.

Vecima Networks Company Profile

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

