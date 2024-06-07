Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) fell 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). 54,196,083 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 37,361,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.80.

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

