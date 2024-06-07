Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 86.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $142,796,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,398,000 after buying an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,900. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.17. The firm has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

