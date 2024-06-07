Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,456,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,908,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.85. 642,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,234,455. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.54 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

