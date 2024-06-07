Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,493 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $187,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,830,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,376. The company has a market capitalization of $445.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $475.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $493.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

