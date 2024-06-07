Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.46

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.46 and last traded at $236.46, with a volume of 8751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.56.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day moving average is $221.32.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

