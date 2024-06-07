Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 1-Year High at $236.46

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $236.46 and last traded at $236.46, with a volume of 8751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $233.56.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.82 and its 200-day moving average is $221.32.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
