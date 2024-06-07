Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,736 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $18,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 15,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,211,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,209 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.68. 98,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,292. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

