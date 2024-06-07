Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Holdings Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 152,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $57.50 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $64.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.43.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.