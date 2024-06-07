Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $551.90

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $551.90 and last traded at $551.45, with a volume of 491555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $537.75.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

