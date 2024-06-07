Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $551.90

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $551.90 and last traded at $551.45, with a volume of 491555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $537.75.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $519.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.69. The firm has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- AMC Stock’s Rally: The Hidden Truth and Why It’s Temporary
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.