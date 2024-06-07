Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO) Trading Up 0.8%

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio (TSE:VGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.46 and last traded at C$34.46. Approximately 65,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 128,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.83.

Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.2206 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%.

