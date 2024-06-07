Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,908 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $16,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. The company had a trading volume of 456,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,479. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $70.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

