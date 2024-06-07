Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,230 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,311,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,222,000 after acquiring an additional 410,848 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,270,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,709,000 after purchasing an additional 272,766 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.38. 3,289,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,776,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.