VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading Down 4.9%

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.05 and last traded at $43.13. Approximately 846,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,860,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.37.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

