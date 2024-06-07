Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VALU opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $353.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.85. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $62.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.13 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 21.23%.

Value Line Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Value Line’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line during the first quarter worth $346,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Auxier Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Value Line during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

