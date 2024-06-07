Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) PT Lowered to $161.00

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Barclays from $201.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.56.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of MTN stock traded down $22.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.36. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $165.14 and a one year high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth about $9,486,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 114.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 82,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.