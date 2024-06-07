Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.22

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 2.22 per share on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th.

Vail Resorts has increased its dividend by an average of 67.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Vail Resorts has a payout ratio of 93.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Vail Resorts to earn $9.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $20.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.91. 2,901,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,737. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Vail Resorts has a 12 month low of $165.14 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.56.

Insider Activity

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Articles

