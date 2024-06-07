USDX [Kava] (USDX) Hits Market Cap of $91.51 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $91.51 million and $287,407.21 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX [Kava] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

