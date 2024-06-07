USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 1,602 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $38,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,544,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,079,664. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,851 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $92,886.12.

On Friday, May 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 13,879 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $333,234.79.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 8,184 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $196,497.84.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 65,432 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $1,601,121.04.

On Monday, May 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 29,446 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $729,082.96.

On Friday, May 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 44,527 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,081,560.83.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,388 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $467,638.56.

On Monday, May 13th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 6,672 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $161,529.12.

On Thursday, May 9th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of USAC stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.32.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $229.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised USA Compression Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 478,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 34,817 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,107,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $4,775,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

