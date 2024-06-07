Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Raised to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $25.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $22.50.

UPST has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.65.

Upstart Price Performance

UPST stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Upstart has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $25,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $25,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 380,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,696,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 2,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,783.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,046.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 200,610 shares of company stock worth $5,482,773. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,128,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,698,000 after purchasing an additional 115,057 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Upstart by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,018,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Upstart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upstart by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstart by 121.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 508,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after buying an additional 279,110 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

