Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $199.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $182.39 on Friday. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $133.67 and a 1-year high of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $1,995,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 172.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $626,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 66.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

