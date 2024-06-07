UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Raised by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,823 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 326.0% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 84,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $498.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70. The company has a market cap of $458.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $508.35.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.75.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

