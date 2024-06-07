United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.74.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in United States Antimony stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Antimony Co. ( NYSE:UAMY Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of United States Antimony as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

