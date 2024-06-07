United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
United States Antimony Trading Down 3.8 %
NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25. United States Antimony has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.74.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 62.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
United States Antimony Company Profile
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than United States Antimony
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.