United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Director Buys $32,936.75 in Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) Director Jagroop Gill purchased 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $32,936.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,071,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,737. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jagroop Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jagroop Gill acquired 252 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,827.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jagroop Gill acquired 2,344 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $16,994.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Jagroop Gill acquired 1,090 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $7,902.50.

On Monday, May 13th, Jagroop Gill acquired 830 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $6,017.50.

On Friday, May 10th, Jagroop Gill acquired 8,080 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $58,580.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Jagroop Gill purchased 18 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $135.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Jagroop Gill purchased 2,860 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $21,450.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Jagroop Gill purchased 264 shares of United Security Bancshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,980.00.

United Security Bancshares Price Performance

United Security Bancshares stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.62. United Security Bancshares has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $8.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

United Security Bancshares Dividend Announcement

United Security Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBFO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 27.07%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBFO. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 13.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Security Bancshares in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

