United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 227,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107,685 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,847,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,499. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.58 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44. The company has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

