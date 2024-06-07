United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.20)-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.03). The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-$31.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.79 billion. United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.200-0.200 EPS.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.42.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Featured Stories

