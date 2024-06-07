Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,779,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $829,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,016,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $495,393,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,116,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,566. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $194.60 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

