UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 1.6%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.92 and last traded at $12.05. 3,862,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 9,599,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UiPath from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

Get UiPath alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UiPath

UiPath Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.85.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 660,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,312,104.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $2,023,440. Company insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UiPath by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $911,741,000 after buying an additional 2,133,078 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,749,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,209,655 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $106,247,000 after purchasing an additional 181,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in UiPath by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,301,413 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $131,687,000 after purchasing an additional 119,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.