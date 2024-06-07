U Power (NASDAQ:UCAR) Shares Down 3.8%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.05. 71,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 392,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

U Power Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.

U Power Company Profile

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

