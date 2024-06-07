Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.50

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.50 and traded as high as $7.74. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $7.74, with a volume of 667,595 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 2.3 %

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 154.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 750,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,549,000 after buying an additional 456,019 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $1,073,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $996,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 41.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 385,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 112,852 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Further Reading

