TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRX. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

TRX stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $125.51 million, a P/E ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.52.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. TRX Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,588 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRX Gold Company Profile

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

