Troy Lee Reisner Purchases 2,500 Shares of Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) CFO Troy Lee Reisner acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Troy Lee Reisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 14th, Troy Lee Reisner bought 2,000 shares of Phunware stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.76 per share, with a total value of $17,520.00.

Phunware Stock Down 3.1 %

PHUN stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. Phunware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phunware

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.05. Phunware had a negative net margin of 257.36% and a negative return on equity of 403.47%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phunware, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Phunware stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Phunware at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Phunware in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

