Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Director Robert Edward Taylor Acquires 3,000 Shares

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00.
Trisura Group Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSE TSU traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.56. 9,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,838. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 63.09 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.81. Trisura Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$29.05 and a twelve month high of C$46.08.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 2.7520161 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Trisura Group
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
