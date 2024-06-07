TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.25.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $133.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $144.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -391.24 and a beta of 1.95.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $393,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,960 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $393,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 2,060 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $280,015.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,173.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,876 shares of company stock valued at $32,044,732 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

