Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bankshares

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

TCL.A has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Transcontinental and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Transcontinental from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.08.

Transcontinental Stock Up 1.4 %

About Transcontinental

TCL.A traded up C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$14.73. The company had a trading volume of 131,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,570. Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$10.11 and a 52-week high of C$15.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

