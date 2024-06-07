Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.65. The company had a trading volume of 181,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day moving average is $242.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $287.89.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

