Toro (NYSE:TTC) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 196,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 817,372 shares.The stock last traded at $93.32 and had previously closed at $91.11.

The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In related news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Toro by 1,204.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 2,057.1% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

