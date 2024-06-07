Toro (NYSE:TTC) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of low single digit growth, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.64 billion. Toro also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Toro from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.75.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Toro has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.32.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toro will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

