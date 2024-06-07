Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, June 10th

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 10th. The 1-32 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,525,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,555. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.16. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.99.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Research analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Tonix Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 260.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 242,358 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $680,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

