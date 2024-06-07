Toncoin (TON) Price Reaches $7.52 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.52 or 0.00010632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. Toncoin has a market cap of $25.67 billion and approximately $310.95 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00011922 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70,758.82 or 1.00074996 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001214 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00012550 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.74 or 0.00107116 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004027 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,305,580 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,279,450.186103 with 2,415,070,682.802383 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.20287785 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $343,113,316.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

