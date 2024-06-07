Toncoin (TON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $418.75 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $7.49 or 0.00010500 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion and $418.75 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00011692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,291.91 or 0.99991755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001205 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00012488 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00106417 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,316,293 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,306,910.899929 with 2,430,165,324.5379267 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.63988385 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 389 active market(s) with $348,808,530.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

