TokenFi Hits One Day Volume of $25.30 Million (TOKEN)

TokenFi (TOKEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. TokenFi has a market cap of $170.65 million and approximately $25.30 million worth of TokenFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenFi token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TokenFi has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TokenFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

TokenFi Profile

TokenFi’s genesis date was October 26th, 2023. TokenFi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TokenFi’s official website is tokenfi.com. TokenFi’s official Twitter account is @tokenfi. The Reddit community for TokenFi is https://reddit.com/r/tokenfi.

TokenFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenFi (TOKEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TokenFi has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,000,019,789 in circulation. The last known price of TokenFi is 0.17144963 USD and is up 1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $67,608,602.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tokenfi.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TokenFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TokenFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.