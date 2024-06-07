TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Senior Officer Sells C$5,254,295.40 in Stock

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total transaction of C$5,254,295.40.

TSE:X opened at C$37.83 on Friday. TMX Group Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.32 and a 52 week high of C$38.03. The firm has a market cap of C$10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on X shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TMX Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.88.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

