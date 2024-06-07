Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $8.25 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The company has a market cap of $174.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.57 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $338,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,485,169 shares in the company, valued at $37,518,555.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

