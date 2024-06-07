Thunder Brawl Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0284 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $81,825.95 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02825066 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $101,170.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

