The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $1,176,356,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,384,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,102 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,737,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2,853.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 650,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,793,000 after buying an additional 628,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.41.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SHW traded down $10.70 on Friday, hitting $293.36. 2,412,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,030. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $348.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $313.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

