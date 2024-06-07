The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.96

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.96 and traded as low as $52.15. The Sage Group shares last traded at $52.69, with a volume of 16,133 shares changing hands.

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.78.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

