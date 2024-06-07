The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Price Target Raised to GBX 589 at Berenberg Bank

The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 521 ($6.68) to GBX 589 ($7.55) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group Price Performance

Shares of TPFG stock opened at GBX 442.50 ($5.67) on Monday. The Property Franchise Group has a 1 year low of GBX 254 ($3.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 445 ($5.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 356.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £275.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,011.36 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

The Property Franchise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from The Property Franchise Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

