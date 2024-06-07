The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 145 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $10,179.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.6 %
The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.
LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
