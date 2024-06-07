The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) CAO Brian J. Wendling Sells 145 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $10,179.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Motco raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 172,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 43,283.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 615.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

