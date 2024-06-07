The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 52.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,413 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 28.3% during the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Home Depot by 11.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36.9% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC lowered their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $327.02. 1,620,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,669. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

